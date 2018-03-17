Pedestrian bridge to be built in Somerset West after child struck by car

At least 15 dead as migrant boat sinks off Greek island
The girl was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by a car. The incident sparked a protest on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - An incident which saw a child being run over on the N2 in the Somerset West area sparked a protest on Friday.
The girl was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by a car.
Community leader Jonathan Brown said: “It’s around about 30 years now, our people have been fighting for this street and last week a primary school pupil was struck by a car.”
The area's ward councillor says the provincial government has budgeted for the construction of a pedestrian bridge.
