Pedestrian bridge to be built in Somerset West after child struck by car

The girl was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by a car. The incident sparked a protest on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - An incident which saw a child being run over on the N2 in the Somerset West area sparked a protest on Friday.

Community leader Jonathan Brown said: “It’s around about 30 years now, our people have been fighting for this street and last week a primary school pupil was struck by a car.”

The area's ward councillor says the provincial government has budgeted for the construction of a pedestrian bridge.