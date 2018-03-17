Opposition parties now calling for Shaun Abrahams's head

The Democratic Alliance, which has been pursuing the reinstatement of charges Zuma since he assumed office in 2009, says it’s time for Abrahams to leave office.

JOHANNESBURG – While opposition parties have welcomed National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams decision to reinstate corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma, they are now calling for the National Director of Public Prosecutions to step down.

On Friday, the prosecuting body announced that it would go after Zuma saying the director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal will facilitate the process for Zuma and his accused to appear in court.

The Democratic Alliance, which has been pursuing the reinstatement of charges Zuma since he assumed office in 2009, says it’s time for Abrahams to leave office.

Its leader Mmusi Maimane says “We must never fall into the trap again of having a head of NPA who’s appointed simply by the president without Parliament’s consultation.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says for the NPA to recover public confidence Abrahams must leave.

“The court has already ruled that his appointment was illegitimate.”

The African National Congress has called for South Africans to afford the NPA space to do its work unhindered, while saying Zuma must be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ANC’S IMAGE

While the ANC insists it will keep Zuma on its campaign program, its alliance partners say this will negatively impact on the image of the anc.

Zuma has remained active in the ANC despite his recall earlier this year and has also helped the party campaign ahead of the 2019 elections.

The ANC’s own research has previously shown that scandals surrounding Zuma contributed to its electoral decline in the last elections.

Despite this, the ANC has integrated Zuma in its campaign program.

As spokesperson Pule Mabe explains; that will continue, corruption charges or not.

“Comrade Jacob Zuma is a law-abiding citizen.”

But the South African Communist Party’s Solly Mapaila is warning against keeping Zuma on the campaign trail.

“We think perhaps it might be inappropriate for him to be in the front seat of the campaign. He himself must really think on how this will impact the image of the ANC.”

The ANC says Zuma is a law abiding citizen.