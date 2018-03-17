NCID says no need for panic after Shoprite recall of Farmer’s Deli viennas
The Shoprite group confirmed listeria was found in a single batch of red viennas but adds that it’s not linked to the recent listeria ST6 recall linked to Enterprise foods.
CAPE TOWN - The National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NCID) says there's no need for panic after Shoprite recalled a batch of Farmer's Deli' red viennas on Friday.
The Shoprite group confirmed listeria was found in a single batch of red viennas but adds that it’s not linked to the recent listeria ST6 recall linked to Enterprise foods.
The NCID’s Juno Thomas said: “That [viennas] is being sent to us to confirm that; a.) it is listeria monocytogenes and b.) if it is then we will do whole genome sequencing. So , it’s still sort of in the early stages of investigation but I think that they’ve been extremely proactive and then they’ve recalled those products just as a precaution.”
The Shoprite Group says customers can return any Farmer’s Deli 500g and 1kg red and smoked vienna products for a full refund.
Over 180 people have died from the disease nationally.
