Mpshe: I still stand by my decision to drop charges against Zuma
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has now decided to prosecute the former president after rejecting his representations.
JOHANNESBURG – Former acting head of the npa mokotedi mpshe says he stands by his decision to withdraw corruption charges against former president jacob zuma.
This is despite, the president’s legal counsel conceding in the Supreme Court of Appeals that his decision was unlawful.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has now decided to prosecute the former president after rejecting his representations.
Zuma raised concerns about prosecutorial manipulation and fair trial abuses.
Mpshe says he doesn’t have regrets.
“I was convinced at the stage when I made that decision that my decision is the appropriate decision and I still stand by my decision which I made then.”
Mpshe says he wasn’t pressured to do so.
The high court ruled that Mpshe’s decision to withdraw the charges was irrational.
“No, there was no pressure, there was no pressure on me at all.”
At the announcement in Pretoria on Friday, the advocate revealed that an application for a permanent stay of prosecution has been lodged in Cape Town.
While Zuma raised complaints of prosecutorial misconduct and impropriety Advocate Shaun Abrahams says a trial court is the best place to hear these arguments.
Abrahams says the matter of Zuma will now be referred to the KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions to set in motions steps to secure the accused in court.
But he says an NGO, which he didn't identify, has launched an application for a permanent stay of Zuma’s prosecution.
“I, along with the National Prosecuting Authority, have been cited as respondents in this matter. I’ve instructed the state attorney to brief senior council to oppose this application.”
While it’s unclear who has brought the case to court, this route remains a legal option for the former president.
Meanwhile, lawyers acting for French arms company Thint says Abrahams has not contacted them to inform them that their client will be recharged.
Abrahams did not announce a decision relating to Thint but did refer to former president Jacob Zuma' s co-accused.
Thint's attorney said they have been in contact with the NPA about this matter but Abrahams did not specifically contact them to inform them that their client will be re-charged.
When Mpshe took the decision to withdraw charges against Zuma, he also withdrew charges against Thint.
But the subsequent legal challenge from the Democratic Alliance on that decision only related to Zuma and not to Thint.
Abrahams refused to allow Thint to make representations but the former president's lawyers were allowed to do so.
More in Local
-
Opposition parties now calling for Shaun Abrahams's head
-
JMPD issues stern warning to motorists who bribe officers
-
City of CT to decide on proposed Water By-Law Amendment
-
De Lille to DA: It’s important to clear my name to testify against Zuma
-
SACP warns ANC against keeping Zuma on the campaign trail
-
Human Right Commission to launch its own probe into pit toilet death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.