Motsoaledi condemns ‘misleading’ Rainbow Chicken statement on listeria
The company claims that tests conducted by an independent laboratory in France, have confirmed that its Volvehoek plant in Free State is clear of the listeria strain.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has condemned the statement released by Rainbow Chicken Limited regarding the results of their independent laboratory investigation.
Minister Motsoaledi says this is the very same plant which the deadly bacterium was found earlier this month and nothing has changed since he made the announcement.
He says the Rainbow Chicken must clean their factories, rather than taking shortcuts that will put the human life at risk.
The health department’s Juno Thomas said: “The RCL Foods statement is, in fact, misleading because even though the ST6 outbreak strain wasn’t found there. listeria monocytogenes was present in the production facility and was also present in some retail polony samples which was already mentioned by the minister of health.”
