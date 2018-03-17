MKMVA says concerned Zuma will not get fair trial
The National Prosecuting Authority has decided to reinstate corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma, setting the stage for yet another high-profile court battle involving him.
JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma may not get a fair trial, that's a concern raised by the uMkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association.
The National Prosecuting Authority has decided to reinstate corruption charges against the former president, setting the stage for yet another high-profile court battle involving him.
The association's, Carl Niehaus, says the organisation is fully behind Zuma.
“Because of the huge amount of negative publicity and anti-Zuma campaigning that has taken place in the public domain, there is a tsunami of anti-Zuma sentiments that will make it very difficult for Zuma to have a free and fair trial.”
More in Politics
-
Maimane: Zuma prosecution must begin as soon as possible
-
De Lille denies new nepotism allegations against her
-
DA says pressing forward with challenge to VAT increase
-
SACP warns ANC against keeping Zuma on the campaign trail
-
The beginning of the end? SA social media reacts to #ZumaCharges
-
[WATCH] NPA announces decision to pursue charges against Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.