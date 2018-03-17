Popular Topics
MKMVA says concerned Zuma will not get fair trial

The National Prosecuting Authority has decided to reinstate corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma, setting the stage for yet another high-profile court battle involving him.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma may not get a fair trial, that's a concern raised by the uMkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association.

The National Prosecuting Authority has decided to reinstate corruption charges against the former president, setting the stage for yet another high-profile court battle involving him.

The association's, Carl Niehaus, says the organisation is fully behind Zuma.

“Because of the huge amount of negative publicity and anti-Zuma campaigning that has taken place in the public domain, there is a tsunami of anti-Zuma sentiments that will make it very difficult for Zuma to have a free and fair trial.”

