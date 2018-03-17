Maimane: Zuma prosecution must begin as soon as possible

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Shaun Abrahams announced on Friday that it will reinstate 16 fraud and corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says the party wants the prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma to start as soon as possible.

The DA says this is a victory for justice and that it shows that no one is above the law.

Abrahams announced that the authority believes that there are reasonable prospects to successfully prosecute Zuma.

Maimane says the decision will give Zuma what he has always wanted.

Maimane says in an effort to ensure that the NPA doesn’t falter in prosecuting high seated people such as a sitting president in future, parliament needs to be allowed in deciding who will head the authority.

Maimane says there should be a review of the state’s decision to pay for Zuma’s legal fees.