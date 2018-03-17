Keith Urban inspired to try by Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman has inspired her husband Keith Urban to "try anything".
LONDON - Keith Urban has been inspired to "try anything" by Nicole Kidman.
The 50-year-old singer says he has his wife to thank for encouraging him to give everything a go, even if it doesn't turn out how he had hoped.
Speaking at the 2018 SXSW Festival in Austin, Urban said: "The way I approach it now is, 'Let's do it. We can scrap it after the fact.' I learned that from my wife. Try anything, do anything, it'll be very apparent if it sucks. But I have to try it. I would never have discovered [certain ideas] if I hadn't dared to suck."
Meanwhile, Urban previously admitted he cannot bear to be apart from Kidman for a week and they try to make plenty of plans in advance because they don't like being away from each other for more than "a handful of days".
He said: "We never made a promise to each other. I just don't want to be away from her for two weeks or [even] a week. We try and schedule pretty much everything so that we're not away from each other for more than a hand full of days. Even when she was shooting 'Lion' in Australia we just relocated down to Tassie for a few days and wherever else we had to go so we just stay together as a family it's really important to us."
And Kidman recently confessed her family are her biggest "passion".
The 50-year-old actress - who has Sunday, nine, and Faith, seven, with Urban and Connor, 23, and Isabella, 25, with her ex Tom Cruise - shared: "My big passion is just my family; my love. My daughter said to me, 'You and Daddy kiss all the time.' I thought, 'That's such a fantastic thing for your daughter to say to you.' And that's my passion. I know it's a simple answer, but I'm deeply passionate about raising my children and being with my husband."
More in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.