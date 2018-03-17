JMPD issues stern warning to motorists who bribe officers
The department says a motorist driving under the influence of alcohol attempted to evade arrest by bribing officers on Friday but landed himself in more trouble.
JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has sent out a stern warning to motorists who break the law and bribe officers in the hopes of escaping arrest this Easter.
JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says, “As he tested 0.47 on breathalyser at a roadblock on the N3 at Modderfontein last night and the he tried to bribe the officers with R1,400 but the officers from Freeway Unit chose to be diligent.”
Minnaar says the motorist has been arrested and will appear in court on Monday.
