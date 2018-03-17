Human Right Commission to launch its own probe into pit toilet death
Lobby groups like Equal Education and Section 27 have expressed shock and anger at the tragedy, adding the basic education department must be held accountable.
CAPE TOWN – The South Africa Human Rights Commission has launched its own investigation into the death of a five-year-old girl, who drowned in a pit toilet.
Viwe Jali fell into the pit toilet at the Luna Primary School in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.
Lobby groups like Equal Education and Section 27 have expressed shock and anger at the tragedy, adding the basic education department must be held accountable.
The Human Rights Commission says it's unacceptable that government has failed to eradicate pit toilets at schools.
The commission says the fact that the education sector still reflects the stark disparities of historic deprivation -- with thousands of schools lacking the most basic infrastructure necessary to ensure safety and dignity -- is shocking and cannot be tolerated.
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa wants Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to come up with an emergency plan to address challenges around unsafe ablution facilities at schools.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says, “She’s further directed that within the next three months or so we must have a plan to ensure that we rid our schools of these hazarders structures.”
Lobby group Equal Education says according to a recent report by the National Education Infrastructure Management System, there are 37 schools in the Eastern Cape where learners have no access to toilets whatsoever.
More in Local
-
SACP warns ANC against keeping Zuma on the campaign trail
-
Process to prosecute Zuma now moves to KZN
-
DA calls on police to do more to protect sexual abuse victims
-
Mpshe: There was no pressure on me to drop charges against Zuma
-
Police investigate mob justice case in Eldorado Park
-
Shoprite says recalled Farmer's Deli red Viennas following discovery of listeria
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.