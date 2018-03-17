Helicopters try to contain Table Mountain fire
Two helicopters have been waterbombing the fire. Traffic officials have cordoned off a section of Tafelberg Road, allowing only hikers to pass through.
CAPE TOWN - Helicopters are still waterbombing a fire on the slopes of Table Mountain.
Officials reacted to the blaze after 12 pm on Saturday afternoon.
Two helicopters have been waterbombing the fire.
Traffic officials have cordoned off a section of Tafelberg Road, allowing only hikers to pass through.
City of Cape Town Fire Chief, Theo Layne said: “Currently we have nine firefighting vehicles from the city of Cape Town fire and rescue services assisted by three helicopters water bombing. The fire has not been contained as yet, it is being fanned by very strong south-westerly winds. There was a request to evacuate Tafelberg Road which has been done and thus far the cause of the fire is undetermined.”
On the ground, fire teams are on standby to deal with flare-ups.
#TableMountainFire not contained yet. Two helicopters still waterbombing. KB pic.twitter.com/FaKQhPH9l3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2018
