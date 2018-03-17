Popular Topics
Firefighters attend to blaze on Table Mountain

The cause of the fire is unclear and no property is at risk at this stage but 70 firefighters have bee dispatched to suppress it.

FILE: Fire on Table Mountain on 28 February 2015. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Fire on Table Mountain on 28 February 2015. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A fire has broken out on Table Mountain.

The cause of the fire is unclear and no property is at risk at this stage.

Working on Fire's Lauren Howard said: “Three helicopters and a spotter plane form Working on Fire and 70 firefighters have been dispatched to assist Table Mountain National Park, PDMC and the City of Cape Town in suppressing a fire that broke out above Tafelberg Road.”

