Firefighters attend to blaze on Table Mountain
The cause of the fire is unclear and no property is at risk at this stage but 70 firefighters have bee dispatched to suppress it.
CAPE TOWN - A fire has broken out on Table Mountain.
The cause of the fire is unclear and no property is at risk at this stage.
Working on Fire's Lauren Howard said: “Three helicopters and a spotter plane form Working on Fire and 70 firefighters have been dispatched to assist Table Mountain National Park, PDMC and the City of Cape Town in suppressing a fire that broke out above Tafelberg Road.”
Choppers back. Fire on Table Mountain. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XcXyV7wNnh— Peter Lalor (@plalor) March 17, 2018
3 Working on Fire helicopters a spotter plane and more than 70 firefighters has been dispatched to assist Table Mountain National Park, PDMC and the City of Cape Town in containing a fire above Tafelberg Road#SavingLives #ProtectingTheEnvironment #FireSeason #Fire https://t.co/0cjQQxvFlK— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) March 17, 2018
