Eskom: New charges brought against Suzanne Daniels

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that fresh charges against its legal head Suzanne Daniels have been brought against her.

The charges include serious misconduct, distribution of confidential information, settlement of the McKinsey and Trillian matter, as well as her involvement in the Optimum and Tegeta mine pre-payments and guarantee issued by Eskom.

Last week the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ruled that the suspension of Daniels by the previous Eskom board was unfair.

The power utility suspended Daniels twice last year for; among other things, a team building trip which she had billed the company for.

She ultimately settled that bill.

Eskom's spokesperson Dikatso Mothae says the CCMA's ruling last week didn't make any decision on the disciplinary process.

“Those are the new charges that we have been brought forward…The new board are looking at this with a fresh perspective, a fresh eye and want to instil a certain level of governance it terms of how we deal with issues of misconduct across the board.”