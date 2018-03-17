De Lille to DA: It’s important to clear my name so I testify against Zuma
De Lille, who blew the whistle on alleged corruption involving Zuma, says she has been approached to testify in court and is ready and prepared to do so.
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says it’s important for her to clear her name against Democratic Alliance (DA)'s allegations of corruption levelled against her so she can testify as a credible witness against former president Jacob Zuma.
After facing death threats and insults for initially calling out Zuma's alleged corruption in Parliament in 1999, De Lille says she finally feels vindicated.
On Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams announced Zuma would be tried on corruption charges.
Mayor De Lille says she breathed a sigh of relief when she heard her efforts to expose Zuma's alleged corruption were worthwhile.
She, however, says it was a difficult time when she faced death threats and insults for taking a stand against corruption.
De Lille says it is now quite ironic that the DA has repeatedly tried to tarnish her name accusing her of the very thing she fought against.
De Lille says she wants her hearing made public to clear her name, but also so that she can properly testify against Zuma without a dark cloud of what she calls untruths hanging over her and affecting her credibility.
