De Lille denies new nepotism allegations against her
It's alleged Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille unduly influenced the appointments of area-based service delivery directors in the metro.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has denied fresh reports of nepotism levelled against her.
It's alleged de Lille unduly influenced the appointments of area-based service delivery directors in the metro.
The directors were required after council in August last year adopted the Organisational Development and Transformation Plan in a bid to speed up and improve service delivery.
Last year, the City of Cape Town adopted an area-based service delivery strategy that saw four geographical locations being declared areas North, East, South and Central.
An applicant for one of the four director positions, laid a complaint with the South African Local Government Bargaining Council after he was sidelined in the appointment process.
De Lille says the outcome of the probe only found the number of candidates shortlisted for the positions were inadequate compared to the total number of applicants.
“If you read the report, there's also there's also no finding by the commissioner that friendship or relationship played any part in the appointment process, so the allegation that the leadership of the city interfere[d] is therefore not true."
De Lille says she will release further details regarding her pending DA disciplinary hearing on Sunday.
More in Politics
-
Maimane: Zuma prosecution must begin as soon as possible
-
DA says pressing forward with challenge to VAT increase
-
MKMVA says concerned Zuma will not get fair trial
-
SACP warns ANC against keeping Zuma on the campaign trail
-
The beginning of the end? SA social media reacts to #ZumaCharges
-
[WATCH] NPA announces decision to pursue charges against Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.