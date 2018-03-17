De Lille denies new nepotism allegations against her

It's alleged Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille unduly influenced the appointments of area-based service delivery directors in the metro.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has denied fresh reports of nepotism levelled against her.

It's alleged de Lille unduly influenced the appointments of area-based service delivery directors in the metro.

The directors were required after council in August last year adopted the Organisational Development and Transformation Plan in a bid to speed up and improve service delivery.

Last year, the City of Cape Town adopted an area-based service delivery strategy that saw four geographical locations being declared areas North, East, South and Central.

An applicant for one of the four director positions, laid a complaint with the South African Local Government Bargaining Council after he was sidelined in the appointment process.

De Lille says the outcome of the probe only found the number of candidates shortlisted for the positions were inadequate compared to the total number of applicants.

“If you read the report, there's also there's also no finding by the commissioner that friendship or relationship played any part in the appointment process, so the allegation that the leadership of the city interfere[d] is therefore not true."

De Lille says she will release further details regarding her pending DA disciplinary hearing on Sunday.