DA says pressing forward with challenge to VAT increase

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will push ahead with its opposition to the hike in value-added tax (VAT).

At a briefing in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon following the party's federal executive meeting where the matter, among other issues, was discussed, the party has again emphasised that the looming VAT increase is unnecessary and will disproportionately hurt the poor.

The DA's leadership adds the Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment Of Revenue Laws Bill, which gives legal effect to the VAT increase, will only be considered and debated in Parliament after 1 April when the increase comes into effect.

The organisation plans to fight the draft law.