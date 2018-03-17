DA calls on police to do more to protect sexual abuse victims

The party held a picket outside the Orlando Police Station on Friday where they also handed over a memorandum of grievances.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the police to do more to protect those most vulnerable in society after more sexual abuse allegations emerged at a Soweto school this time involving a policeman.

It emerged this week that the police forensic investigator who was preparing two young girls for court proceedings involving a school guard, allegedly molested the pair.

The children aged 7 and 8 are part of a group of more than 80 who were previously sexually assaulted at the Orlando East school, allegedly by the security guard.

The DA's Tsepo Mhlongo says, “We’re calling on the Department of Justice and Safety to make sure that we must have a register for all offenders, irrespective of your title.

“We must make it publicly known that Mr X has done this form of abuse to his kids or family members. We’re calling upon open register for all offenders.”