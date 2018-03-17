CT pastor arrested for second time on charges relating to child porn

MKMVA says concerned Zuma will not get fair trial
Last year, the Durbanville man was taken into custody on child porn charges. Police believe that as many as 60 children may have fallen victim to the pastor.
CAPE TOWN - A pastor has been arrested for a second time on charges relating to child porn.
The youth pastor appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's court on Friday.
The police's Andre Traut said: “He made a court appearance in Bellville on Friday morning and the case has been postponed until 27 March for a bail application.”
Last year, the Durbanville man was taken into custody on child porn charges.
Police believe that as many as 60 children may have fallen victim to the pastor.
