CT pastor arrested for second time on charges relating to child porn

CAPE TOWN - A pastor has been arrested for a second time on charges relating to child porn.

The youth pastor appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's court on Friday.

The police's Andre Traut said: “He made a court appearance in Bellville on Friday morning and the case has been postponed until 27 March for a bail application.”

Last year, the Durbanville man was taken into custody on child porn charges.

Police believe that as many as 60 children may have fallen victim to the pastor.