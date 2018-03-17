City of CT to decide on proposed Water By-Law Amendment
The City has received about 38,000 comments during the public participation process which closed on 31 January.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town council will this month decide on a proposed Water By-law Amendment.
The Concerned Residents Action Group has appointed lawyers to ensure the current draft scrapped.
On its website, the City of Cape Town says changes to the Water By-law "have not been proposed as a means to control or restrict what residents are doing to save water", but to put in place measures to support water saving interventions.
Not everyone agrees with this though.
The Concerned Residents Action Group has labelled some of the amendments as "draconian", "too broad", and "unconstitutional."
In submissions to the city, the group takes issue with changes related to wells, boreholes, well points and excavations where the amendment proposes no interconnections between a water installation supplied from the main and those sources of water.
The group's lawyers argue the City has no power to impose conditions pertaining to underground water, as this is a national government competency.
