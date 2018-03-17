Abrahams and NPA to oppose attempt preventing Zuma from standing trial
Abrahams says the matter of Zuma will now be referred to the KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions to set in motions steps to secure the accused in court.
PRETORIA – While National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams announced his decision to proceed with the case against former president Jacob Zuma, there appears to be yet another attempt to prevent him from having his day in court.
At the announcement in Pretoria on Friday, the advocate revealed that an application for a permanent stay of prosecution has been lodged in Cape Town.
While Zuma raised complaints of prosecutorial misconduct and impropriety Abrahams says a trial court is the best place to hear these arguments.
Abrahams says the matter of Zuma will now be referred to the KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions to set in motions steps to secure the accused in court.
But he says an NGO, which he didn't identify, has launched an application for a permanent stay of Zuma’s prosecution.
“I, along with the National Prosecuting Authority, have been cited as respondents in this matter. I’ve instructed the state attorney to brief senior council to oppose this application.”
While it’s unclear who has brought the case to court, this route remains a legal option for the former president.
Meanwhile, lawyers acting for French arms company Thint says Abrahams has not contacted them to inform them that their client will be recharged.
Abrahams did not announce a decision relating to Thint but did refer to former president Jacob Zuma' s co-accused.
Thint's attorney said they have been in contact with the NPA about this matter but Abrahams did not specifically contact them to inform them that their client will be re-charged.
When former acting NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe took the decision to withdraw charges against Zuma, he also withdrew charges against Thint.
But the subsequent legal challenge from the Democratic Alliance on that decision only related to Zuma and not to Thint.
Abrahams refused to allow Thint to make representations but the former president's lawyers were allowed to do so.
More in Local
-
DA calls on police to do more to protect sexual abuse victims
-
Mpshe: There was no pressure on me to drop charges against Zuma
-
Police investigate mob justice case in Eldorado Park
-
Shoprite says recalled Farmer's Deli red Viennas following discovery of listeria
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 16 March 2018
-
People don’t want to pay tax - Mkhwanazi-Xaluva
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.