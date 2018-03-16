ANC on Zuma charges: Innocent until proven guilty

The party is calling on the nation to give the NPA space to conduct its work unhindered after Shaun Abrahams announced that former President Zuma will be prosecuted on corruption charges.

The party is calling on the nation to give the NPA space to conduct its work unhindered.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the ANC says all South Africans have the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

STATEMENT OF THE ANC ON THE REINSTATEMENT OF CHARGES AGAINST COMRADE JACOB ZUMA #ZUMACHARGES pic.twitter.com/tElpSRBWhy — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 16, 2018

Abrahams told a media conference on Friday afternoon that Zuma's attempt to head off the charges had been unsuccessful.

He says the former president disputes all the allegations against him, and that he lacked the requisite intent to commit the crimes.

Zuma will face 16 charges relating to 783 instances of alleged wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA), which has been pursuing Zuma since he assumed office in 2009 demanding that corruption charges against the former president be reinstated, has described the NPA’s decision as historic.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the party is happy that Zuma will finally face the full might of the law.

“It’s a historic day to ensure that there’s accountability effected on Mr Zuma. We now need to ensure that the state does not finance his legal fees, Mr Zuma has his day in court and, ultimately, we must ensure that his charges of racketeering, corruption, money laundering are prosecuted to the full length.”

The then NDPP made the decision to withdraw #ZumaCharges because he felt that the #SpyTapes had prejudiced Zuma & had made the trial unfair toward him.



We challenged this decision in court and this is what we've been fighting for the past 9 years, which has now been vindicated. — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 16, 2018

At the same time, the Economic Freedom Fighters says Zuma’s corruption trial must provide a neutral platform for all matters relating to his charges to be ventilated and ended.

The party says it still wants Abrahams to step down, saying the courts have declared that his appointment was illegitimate.

