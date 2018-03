Zuma already informed of Abrahams' decision on charges

Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams will announce on Friday whether the state will reinstate fraud and corruption charges against former President Jacob Zuma.

PRETORIA - After a nine-year-long legal battle and more than R15 million of taxpayers' money spent on legal fees, the public will on Friday afternoon hear the fate of former President Jacob Zuma.

The move follows the ruling last year by the Supreme Court of Appeal which set aside the 2009 decision to withdraw the case against the former president.

A team of five senior state prosecutors spent four weeks studying Zuma's reasons why he should not have his day in court after submitting them at the end of January.

Abrahams announced two weeks ago that he had received a recommendation from the team and was ready to make the announcement, which will be made public on Friday.

The prosecutions boss will have already informed the former president.

It's understood more than 200 witnesses have already confirmed their availability to testify if Zuma’s case goes on trial.

Zuma faces 18 charges of fraud corruption and money laundering related to 783 payments from his former advisor Shabir Shaik.