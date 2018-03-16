Yunus Carrim questions Moyane’s role in Gupta VAT refund
Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has come under fire following a report by investigative unit Scorpio that he intervened in making sure that the Guptas were swiftly reimbursed for VAT.
JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance Yunus Carrim has expressed his reservations with the contention that the VAT return owed to Gupta company Oakbay was paid to a third party without the approval of South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane.
Moyane has come under fire following a report by investigative unit Scorpio that he intervened in making sure that the Guptas were swiftly reimbursed for VAT.
While Moyane has been accused of contravening the Tax Act by intervening, Sars legal services head Erick Smith says the money had to be paid and Moyane has done nothing wrong.
“He’s the responsible accounting officer in terms of Sars’ statutory mandate. So, ultimately, he’s accountable for decisions made by the organisation in terms of our legislation. He delegates his powers to experts within the organisation to make those decisions.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
SA credit downgrade may do less damage than feared
-
Shoprite recalls Farmer’s Deli Red Viennas after listeria found in batch
-
Aussie Home Affairs minister fails to retract statement on SA farmers
-
Lawyers for Thint say not informed if NPA will reinstate charges against it
-
The beginning of the end? SA social media reacts to #ZumaCharges
-
Ramaphosa sets deadline for removal of pit toilets at schools
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.