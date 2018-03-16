Yunus Carrim questions Moyane’s role in Gupta VAT refund

Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has come under fire following a report by investigative unit Scorpio that he intervened in making sure that the Guptas were swiftly reimbursed for VAT.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance Yunus Carrim has expressed his reservations with the contention that the VAT return owed to Gupta company Oakbay was paid to a third party without the approval of South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane.

While Moyane has been accused of contravening the Tax Act by intervening, Sars legal services head Erick Smith says the money had to be paid and Moyane has done nothing wrong.

“He’s the responsible accounting officer in terms of Sars’ statutory mandate. So, ultimately, he’s accountable for decisions made by the organisation in terms of our legislation. He delegates his powers to experts within the organisation to make those decisions.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)