Unions to march over bonuses for Gauteng Health Dept officials
Marchers will make their way from Mary Fitzgerald Square to the premier's office and then the province's Health Department to hand over memorandums.
JOHANNESBURG – Health sector trade unions are expected to march on Friday demanding that employees of the Gauteng Health Department receive their performance bonuses.
Marchers will make their way from Mary Fitzgerald Square to the Premier David Makhura's office and then the province's Health Department to hand over memorandums.
Various trade unions including the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) are taking to the Johannesburg streets to demand payment.
It's understood the unions have been engaging with the health department in long meetings this week but no agreement has been reached.
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba says, “The March will start at a Mary Fitzgerald Square at 10 am and march to the premier’s office and eventually Health Department where we’ll disperse.”
The unions claim that the department has found itself in a financial mess due to corruption but the workers are now paying the price.
Nehawu has given the department one week to respond to their memorandum promising worker strikes if their demands aren't met.
