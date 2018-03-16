Two people arrested after protest in Somerset West
Local
Earlier on Friday, protesters pelted stones at passing vehicles on the N2 near Victoria Road.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested for public violence following a protest in Somerset West.
Earlier on Friday, protesters pelted stones at passing vehicles on the N2 near Victoria Road.
The highway has been reopened and law enforcement agencies are still monitoring the area.
The police's Andre Traut said: “Two men, aged 23 and 31, were arrested for public violence during a protest action in Somerset West. The crowd has been dispersed and the N2 is free-flowing at this stage.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.