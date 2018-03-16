Two people arrested after protest in Somerset West

Earlier on Friday, protesters pelted stones at passing vehicles on the N2 near Victoria Road.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested for public violence following a protest in Somerset West.

The highway has been reopened and law enforcement agencies are still monitoring the area.

The police's Andre Traut said: “Two men, aged 23 and 31, were arrested for public violence during a protest action in Somerset West. The crowd has been dispersed and the N2 is free-flowing at this stage.”