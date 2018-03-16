Turnbull praises Australia's non-discriminatory refugee policy

He pointedly refused to condemn or back comments by Dutton should receive special attention, and fast-tracked humanitarian visas from Australia.

PRETORIA – Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s plays a straight bat to his Home Affairs Minister’s assertion that white South African farmers need protection from his civilised country.

The South African government’s made the strongest diplomatic protest about Peter Dutton’s remarks and demanded he retract them.

Asked about his home affairs minister’s determination to give special attention to white South African farmers, Turnbull’s praised what he calls his country’s non-discriminatory refugee policy.

He pointedly refused to condemn or back comments by Dutton should receive special attention, and fast-tracked humanitarian visas from Australia.

Dutton was responding to a documentary about violent rural crime in South Africa.