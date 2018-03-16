Third suspect arrested after cyclist murdered in Fish Hoek
CAPE TOWN - A third man has been arrested in connection with the murder and robbery of a cyclist in Sun Valley, in Fish Hoek.
Two men who were apprehended earlier this week are expected to appear in the Simon's Town Magistrates Court on Friday.
They were found in possession of the murdered man's bicycle and mobile phone.
The police's Andre Traut says: “Following the arrest of two suspects who were found in possession of a bicycle and the cellphone of the cyclist, a third suspect has been arrested on a charge of murder in Philippi. Once charged, he will appear in court.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
