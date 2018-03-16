Stormy Daniels physically threatened over Trump - lawyer
The adult film actress has alleged she had affair with Donald Trump that began in 2006 and lasted several months. Trump has denied it.
WASHINGTON - The adult film actress known as Stormy Daniels was physically threatened and warned to remain silent about her relationship with President Donald Trump, her lawyer told MSNBC and CNN on Friday.
Attorney Michael Avenatti would not provide details about the threat against Stephanie Clifford, who uses Stormy Daniels as her professional name. He said Clifford would elaborate on it during a CBS 60 Minutes interview broadcast on 25 March.
“My client was physically threatened to stay silent about what she knew about Donald Trump,” he said on CNN.
“She’s going to be able to provide very specific details about what happened here,” Avenatti said of the 60 Minutes interview.
Clifford has alleged she had affair with Trump that began in 2006 and lasted several months. Trump has denied it.
In a letter to Trump’s private lawyer Michael Cohen on Monday, Clifford offered to send $130,000 to an account designated by Trump so she could be released from a non-disclosure agreement she signed in October 2016. Cohen ignored the offer.
Cohen has said he paid Clifford $130,000 of his own money during the 2016 presidential campaign. He did not explain why he made the payment or say whether Trump was aware of it.
Avenatti filed a lawsuit last week in Los Angeles, claiming Trump never signed the nondisclosure agreement that his lawyer made with Clifford, rendering it null and void, and making public the agreement and related documents.
Avenatti told Reuters on Friday that six women had been in touch with his law firm to describe relationships with Trump. He said the women had “strikingly similar stories to my client.”
“We’re still in the process of vetting these allegations,” he said.
Earlier, Avenatti told MSNBC and CNN that at least two of the women had signed non-disclosure agreements.
More in World
-
Facing far-right challenge, minister says Islam 'doesn't belong' to Germany
-
Aussie Home Affairs minister fails to retract statement on SA farmers
-
Donald Trump Jr’s wife files for divorce
-
Civilians flee as two big Syria battles enter decisive phases
-
UK court convicts Iraqi teenager for London train bombing
-
Russia to expel UK diplomats as crisis over nerve toxin attack deepens
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.