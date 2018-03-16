The beginning of the end? SA social media reacts to #ZumaCharges

Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams announced that the National Prosecuting Authority will reinstate fraud and corruption charges against former President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - Will he really go to jail? Is this the beginning of the end?

These are some of the questions South Africans are asking on social media in reaction to the fraud and corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma being reinstated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams made the announcement on Friday.

While many are celebrating, others aren't quite convinced that this will result in Zuma landing behind bars.