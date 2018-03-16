Sisulu issues diplomatic démarche to Australia over white SA farmers’ visas
Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton white farmers should receive fast-tracked humanitarian visas from a “civilized country” like Australia.
CAPE TOWN - Relations between South Africa and Australia could sour somewhat after International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu issued a diplomatic démarche to the Australian high commissioner to the country.
Governments use démarches to protest or object to actions by a foreign government.
Sisulu is demanding a retraction of comments made by Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton that South African farmers require “special attention” as they’re being persecuted.
He added white farmers should receive fast-tracked humanitarian visas from a “civilised country” like Australia.
His comments have seemingly angered the South African government.
