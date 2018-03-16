Shoprite recalls Farmer’s Deli Red Viennas after listeria found in batch
The company says the recall is due to listeria monocytogenes found in the single batch, but it insists it’s not related to the recent listeria recall related to Enterprise Foods.
JOHANNESBURG - Shoprite has announced it's recalled a batch of Farmer's Deli Red Viennas.
Shoprite says is conducting further tests to confirm harmful levels of listeria, the results of which are expected in the next five working days.
South Africa is on high alert after the worst listeriosis outbreak on record which has killed 180 people and infected about 1,000 others.
