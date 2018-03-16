Abrahams to announce decision on Zuma charges this afternoon

A total of 783 financial transactions involving Jacob Zuma make up 18 charges, including fraud and corruption.

PRETORIA - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams is expected to announce his decision on whether to charge former president Jacob Zuma.

Abrahams told Parliament on Wednesday night that he’s ready to inform Zuma and the public of his decision.

The Constitutional Court dismissed an application by lobby group Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) to interdict Abrahams from announcing his decision.

