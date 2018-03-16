Selena Gomez feared she'd die during kidney transplant
Gomez admitted to her friend Francia Raisa - who gave her kidney to the singer - that she was worried the operation wouldn't go to plan.
LOS ANGELES – Selena Gomez was "so scared she might die" when she had her kidney transplant, according to her friend and organ donator Francia Raisa.
The Heart Wants What It Wants hitmaker admitted to her friend Francia Raisa - who gave her kidney to the singer - that she was worried the operation wouldn't go to plan.
Raisa revealed to SELF magazine: "I remember getting a text message from Selena saying, 'I'm so scared I might die,' and I was like, 'What?' ... That's when she got the complication where the kidney turned and broke an artery and she had to go back in and they actually had to take a vein out of her leg ... and build a wall around her artery."
Meanwhile, Gomez previously admitted she faced a "life-or-death" situation prior to her kidney transplant last year.
She said: "I am really honoured to be here with all of you guys tonight, my lupus community. As many of you know, or might now know, I was diagnosed with lupus about five or six years ago. I've been speaking out about my situation to raise awareness about the disease. After undergoing so many tests to monitor my kidneys my doctors told me I have lupus nephritis, one of those complications from lupus.
"They said I would be needing a kidney transplant. Maybe I wasn't necessarily really good at knowing what that meant so it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death. Thankfully, one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life. And I am doing quite well now."
More in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.