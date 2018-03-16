Sars: Reaction to R70m VAT refund to Oakbay is malicious
The Daily Maverick’s investigative unit Scorpio is reporting that the refund was paid to Oakbay Resources against the advice of Sars officials and applicable legislation.
JOHANNESBURG - The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has described as malicious and disingenuous reports that its commissioner Tom Moyane was wrong in authorising a R70 million value-added tax (VAT) refund to a Gupta-linked company through a third party.
The revelation comes just days after embattled senior tax official Jonas Makwakwa resigned.
Makwakwa was facing fresh allegation related to tender fraud.
Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela says, “The commissioner [Moyane] is not involved in any money laundering and it’s scandalous and blasphemous for anyone to say that. Sars has an obligation to pay refunds to deserving vendors.”
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said Moyane’s position as Sars commissioner was not discussed during the latest Cabinet meeting.
It’s been speculated that Moyane is facing imminent removal.
The Revenue Service, under Moyane's leadership, is facing a judicial commission of inquiry.
But Mokonyane says Moyane's future was not on the agenda at the latest gathering.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
