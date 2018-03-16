Sars, Moyane deny wrongdoing over claims of R70m VAT refund

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Sars, Moyane deny wrongdoing over claims of R70m VAT refund

The R70-million VAT refund was paid to Terbium financial services in May after the company was hired to handle the Gupta companies’ payment of salaries.

FILE: South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: GCIS.
20 minutes ago

PRETORIA – The South African Revenue Services (Sars) and its Commissioner Tom Moyane have denied any wrongdoing following the authorisation of a R70-million VAT refund to a Gupta-linked company through a third party.

The Daily Maverick’s investigative unit Scorpio is on Friday reporting that the refund was paid to Oakbay Resources against the advice of Sars officials and applicable legislation.

The revelation comes days after embattled senior tax official Jonas Makwakwa tendered his resignation after he faced fresh allegation related to tender fraud.

Moyane told Scorpio that he exercised his discretion in terms of the law in order to authorise the payment to Oakbay through a third party because the banks had cut ties with the company.

However, internal Sars correspondence reveals that several officials warned that such payment would be highly irregular and against the law.

Legislation prohibits VAT payments to third parties in order to curb fraud and money laundering.

The R70-million VAT refund was paid to Terbium financial services in May last year after the company was hired to handle the Gupta companies’ payment of salaries.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA