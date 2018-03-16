SA team on roadshow abroad having tough time over land expropriation

Dondo Mogajane says they have explained that land expropriation without compensation will be done in a legal manner that’s in line with the Constitution.

JOHANNESBURG – Treasury Director General Dondo Mogajane has told Eyewitness News a high level South African delegation on a roadshow abroad is having difficulties allaying fears from investors around the issue of land reform.

Treasury is leading a team which includes representatives from labour and business on a week-long investor roadshow in London, Boston and New York.

Parliament recently adopted a motion to amend the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

This investor roadshow comes at a time when land reform is dominating debate with political parties and civil rights organisations clashing over the issue.

Even Australia and South Africa are now involved in a diplomatic spat after that country’s Home Affairs Minister announced plans to fast-track visas for white South African farmers, saying they are being attacked and stripped of their land.

Now investors want answers on what is going on.

Mogajane says, “The concern is around how is this process going to be implemented, are we going to go the Zimbabwe route? So, some of these investors are worried that their monies won’t be safe.”

Mogajane says they have explained that the expropriation of land without compensation will be done in a legal manner that’s in line with the Constitution.