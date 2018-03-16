'Religion in SA is in a state of emergency'
The CRL's Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says the recent events involving churches and religious organisations show the need for citizens to be protected.
JOHANNESBURG - Head of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says religion, particularly Christianity, in South Africa is in a state of emergency.
The commission is holding a discussion with religious leaders and experts on the prevalence of cults in the country.
Recently, the Seven Angels Ministries has come under the spotlight after their leaders, who refer to themselves as angels, were implicated in the police massacre in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.
Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says the recent events involving churches and religious organisations show the need for citizens to be protected.
“As you have seen with what happened in eNgcobo... when we have people who decide to be ‘angels’, there’s no law to stop that.”
Also speaking on the panel was University of Johannesburg Professor Maria Frahm-Arp, who says the prevalence of cults is largely due to socio-economic circumstances.
“People are not stupid… they’re strategic. In desperate situations, people would strategically make decisions to try and make the impossible possible.”
Meanwhile, the CRL has approached the Constitutional Court for clarity on its ability to hold organisations and churches accountable.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Parliament shocked, disappointed by EC pit toilet death
-
Sars: Reaction to R70m VAT refund to Oakbay is malicious
-
Abrahams says NPA to pursue charges against Zuma
-
Deadly listeria outbreak ‘could herald tighter food safety rules’
-
2 men attacked for alleged abduction of girl in Eldorado Park
-
Zuma already informed of Abrahams' decision on charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.