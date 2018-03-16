RandReport: Rand falls as Moody’s review nears

Moody’s, the only major agency with an investment grade rating on South African debt but with a downgrade review, is scheduled to make a decision by 23 March.

JOHANNESBURG- South Africa’s rand weakened against the dollar on Friday as investors took a cautious tone towards the currency ahead of rating decision by Moody’s, while stocks ended the week lower as bourse heavyweight Naspers fell.

At 16.00 GMT, the rand traded at 11.9725 per dollar, 0.7% weaker than its New York close on Thursday.

“The ZAR (rand) has been a little bit on the back foot recently, that tends to tell us that jitters are crippling into the market as the Moody’s review approaches,” said ETM Analytics market analyst Halen Bothma.

A cut to junk - following downgrades by S&P and Fitch - will see the country ejected from Citi’s influential World Government Bond Index (WGBI), triggering up to R100 billion in selling by foreign investors.

The rand and stocks largely shrugged off news that former president Jacob Zuma would be charged with corruption over a R30 billion state arms deal in the late 1990s.

“It’s not really a decision that was expected to influence ZAR sentiment, the market is a lot more focused on fundamentals in terms of the fiscal path of the country,” Bothma said.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose 2 basis points to 8.145%.

In the equities market, the All-Share index ended the week 0.18% lower to 58,101 points, while the Top-40 index fell 0.37% to 51,421.

Entertainment and technology firm Naspers weakened for the third straight session, with traders saying the market heavyweight firm was taking a breather after a strong run last week.

“Naspers has had a very good run recently. I would imagine it’s just taking a breather. Technology stocks in the US were also down last night, so I would imagine it’s just a follow up from that,” said Greg Katzenellenbogen Director of Sanlam Private Wealth.

Naspers fell 1.66% to R3,408.