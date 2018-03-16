Popular Topics
Ramaphosa wants full report from Prasa after train driver attack

The woman was stripped naked and assaulted earlier this week on the Pretoria-Pienaarspoort line.

FILE: South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa gestures as he delivers a speech after being elected by the Members of Parliament, during his swearing-in ceremony at the Parliament in Cape Town on 15 February 2018. Picture: AFP
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he expects a full report from Prasa on the attack of a driver by end of business on Friday.

The woman was stripped naked and assaulted earlier this week on the Pretoria-Pienaarspoort line.

Trains were reportedly vandalised during the crime and an additional 10 employees were injured.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “The president has called for a report from Prasa on the circumstances surrounding this incident. In a discussion with [Transport] Minister [Blade] Nzimande, they also agreed on a plan to increase safety of passengers and staff.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Popular in Local

