Ramaphosa sets deadline for removal of pit toilets at schools
The president has also instructed Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to conduct an audit of all learning facilities with unsafe structures within a month.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa wants pit toilets at schools eradicated within three months.
Ramaphosa has expressed shock and anger at the death of five-year-old Viwe Jali, who drowned in a pit toilet at the Luna Primary School in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.
Ramaphosa wants Motshekga to come up with an emergency plan to address challenges around unsafe ablution facilities at schools.
He has given her a month to deliver an audit and three months to roll out proper infrastructure.
Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa is appalled and shocked. He has expressed his condolences to the family on behalf of the nation.”
Lobby group Equal Education says the government must be held accountable for the child's tragic and undignified death.
Pressure group Section27 has also called on the Basic Education Ministry to announce a plan to eradicate pit toilets by the end of the year.
