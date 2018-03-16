Queen Elizabeth gives Harry and Meghan official blessing
The 91-year-old monarch issued a formal declaration for the May wedding between the flame-haired royal and the 'Suits' actress to go ahead on 19 May.
LOS ANGELES - Queen Elizabeth has given her official blessing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on 19 May.
The 91-year-old monarch issued a formal declaration for the May wedding between the flame-haired royal and the Suits actress to go ahead.
The declaration reads: "I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council."
It is one of the last official things to do before the big day in two months time and Markle recently admitted she is "very, very excited" about the upcoming nuptials.
Holly Hartley, principal of Thistley Hough Academy in Stoke on Trent, who met Markle at the Commonwealth Day celebrations, said: "[Meghan] was saying what a lovely service it had been and her first service at Westminster Abbey. We congratulated her on her engagement. She was delighted and said she was 'very, very excited'. She stayed chatting with us for quite a while - what a lovely, lovely lady."
The celebrations were also the first time Markle attended an official royal event with the Queen.
For the 19 May wedding, the couple is set to invite 2,640 members of public.
Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.
"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom."
More in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.