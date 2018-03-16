Queen Elizabeth gives Harry and Meghan official blessing

The 91-year-old monarch issued a formal declaration for the May wedding between the flame-haired royal and the 'Suits' actress to go ahead on 19 May.

LOS ANGELES - Queen Elizabeth has given her official blessing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on 19 May.

The 91-year-old monarch issued a formal declaration for the May wedding between the flame-haired royal and the Suits actress to go ahead.

The declaration reads: "I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council."

It is one of the last official things to do before the big day in two months time and Markle recently admitted she is "very, very excited" about the upcoming nuptials.

Holly Hartley, principal of Thistley Hough Academy in Stoke on Trent, who met Markle at the Commonwealth Day celebrations, said: "[Meghan] was saying what a lovely service it had been and her first service at Westminster Abbey. We congratulated her on her engagement. She was delighted and said she was 'very, very excited'. She stayed chatting with us for quite a while - what a lovely, lovely lady."

The celebrations were also the first time Markle attended an official royal event with the Queen.

For the 19 May wedding, the couple is set to invite 2,640 members of public.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom."