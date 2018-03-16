Police make several arrests in WC abalone busts

A 25-year-old suspect was apprehended on Wednesday with abalone worth an estimated R2 million.

CAPE TOWN – Yet another abalone related arrest has been made, this time in Athlone.

This follows numerous arrests recently in the Western Cape as officials continue to clamp down on abalone poaching.

Police responded to a tip-off and found several bags containing abalone at the 25-year-old man's shack in the Pook se Bos informal settlement.

The suspect's due to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday.

In other cases in the province, two men will be back in court next week after they were arrested in Ladismith for the possession of abalone that's estimated to be worth more than R6 million.

Authorities have also recently cracked down an abalone poaching syndicate in which scores of people have been arrested in the Overberg.

Seventeen accused appeared in the Hermanus Magistrates Court earlier this week and the case has been transferred to the Cape Town Regional Court.

Nine marine inspectors are some of the accused in the matter and allegedly sold seized abalone back to poachers.