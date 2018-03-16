SAPS urged to prioritise service delivery in crime hotspots

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

SAPS urged to prioritise service delivery in crime hotspots

Parliament’s police committee chairperson Francois Beukman says the committee is concerned about the slow implementation of the distribution plan to police stations in crime hotspots.

FILE: Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s police committee has urged the SA Police Service (SAPS) to prioritise service delivery in rural areas, townships and informal settlements.

The committee met with police and members of the public this week to discuss a range of issues affecting policing.

Chairperson Francois Beukman says the committee is concerned about the slow implementation of the distribution plan to police stations in crime hotspots.

“If you compare the number of incidents, especially serious crimes and murders, it’s very much high in the informal settlements and township areas. So, we also need more preventative policing and more detectives to deal with the caseload in those areas.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA