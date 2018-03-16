SAPS urged to prioritise service delivery in crime hotspots
Parliament’s police committee chairperson Francois Beukman says the committee is concerned about the slow implementation of the distribution plan to police stations in crime hotspots.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s police committee has urged the SA Police Service (SAPS) to prioritise service delivery in rural areas, townships and informal settlements.
The committee met with police and members of the public this week to discuss a range of issues affecting policing.
“If you compare the number of incidents, especially serious crimes and murders, it’s very much high in the informal settlements and township areas. So, we also need more preventative policing and more detectives to deal with the caseload in those areas.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
