Pharmacists happy with feedback following launch of ATM pharmacy
The unit, which is based in Alexandra, is the first of its kind in Africa and the technology was developed with a team from Germany.
JOHANNESBURG – Pharmacists working at the newly launched ATM pharmacy in Alexandra say they are happier at work now because they can deliver better services to patients needing medication for chronic illnesses.
The Gauteng Health Department launched the pharmacy dispensing unit on Thursday in partnership with private health companies and non-profit organisations including Right To Care and Right e-Pharmacy.
Assistant pharmacist Nompumelelo Ramotshela says she can now go to work feeling proud knowing that she would not have to deal with angry patients who usually wait several hours before receiving help at public clinics and hospitals.
“We’re having a very good feedback from the patients, they’re happy because now they don’t have to miss their drops, they don’t have to take leave when they’re coming to the clinic. We see a lot of patients, but this time around it’s faster.”
