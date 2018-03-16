People don’t want to pay tax - Mkhwanazi-Xaluva
CRL Commissioner Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says there has been major resistance to the intervention of Sars.
JOHANNESBURG - CRL Commissioner Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says she has received death threats since the commission called on Sars to regulate the finances of churches.
The commission held a discussion on Friday on the prevalence of cults in the country.
The issue has been thrust into focus after the Seven Angels Ministries Church in the Eastern Cape was linked to the recent police massacre in eNgcobo.
“People don’t want to pay tax. They willing to kill, so it’s not as if you can win them over... this is a multi-billion-rand industry.”
