NW Health Dept to continue with safe sex campaign at schools

The department issued an apology after 23 pupils were administered a drug based only on verbal consent.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Health Department says it will continue a school outreach campaign that saw parents complain that their children were injected with contraceptives without parental consent.

While health officials have acknowledged that they failed to get permission in writing, it insists pupils older than 16 are able to give consent without their parents

Spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane says more will be done to involve parents.

“There should have be a thorough engagement with the parents. In terms of the law, children aged 16 can make decisions for themselves on issues relating to sexual health.”