No arrests yet in connection with Stellenbosch hospital murder

The man's body was found under a bed in one of the wards at the Stellenbosch Provincial Hospital earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN – No arrests have been made in connection with the murder of a patient at a Stellenbosch hospital.

The man's body was found under a bed in one of the wards at the Stellenbosch Provincial Hospital earlier this week.

Police suspect the victim was strangled.