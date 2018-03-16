Nehawu defends Home Affairs official distracted by phone

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the Home Affairs official is seen looking distracted by her cell phone while on duty.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has moved to defend one of its members caught on camera using her phone while processing a passport, saying she's being vilified by Home Affairs instead of undergoing an internal disciplinary process.

She stamps a passport twice, without noticing the mistake.

The union says the minister's public comments around the incident are concerning.

Nehawu’s Jacob Adams said: “Our member is now being prosecuted over social media and we think there are platforms which are created in line with the Labour Relations Act whereby this member must be subjected to. Because currently, it appears as if already the department has made the judgement that this member is guilty.”