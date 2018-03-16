Nehawu defends Home Affairs official distracted by phone
In a video which has gone viral on social media, the Home Affairs official is seen looking distracted by her cell phone while on duty.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has moved to defend one of its members caught on camera using her phone while processing a passport, saying she's being vilified by Home Affairs instead of undergoing an internal disciplinary process.
In the video which has gone viral on social media and has been posted on Twitter by Minister Malusi Gigaba, the official is seen looking distracted by her cellphone while on duty.
She stamps a passport twice, without noticing the mistake.
The union says the minister's public comments around the incident are concerning.
Nehawu’s Jacob Adams said: “Our member is now being prosecuted over social media and we think there are platforms which are created in line with the Labour Relations Act whereby this member must be subjected to. Because currently, it appears as if already the department has made the judgement that this member is guilty.”
I was this morning informed about the video circulating on social media platforms, and have asked the Department of @HomeAffairsSA to investigate this matter and take swift action against the official. pic.twitter.com/ZwllSemEyZ— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) March 14, 2018
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa sets deadline for removal of pit toilets at schools
-
[WATCH] NPA announces decision to pursue charges against Zuma
-
ANC on Zuma charges: Innocent until proven guilty
-
Mpshe: No regrets about dropping Zuma charges
-
[LISTEN] Mpshe: I was not wrong to drop Zuma charges
-
CT residents say proposed water by-law amendment ‘draconian’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.