Munyai breaks van Niekerk’s SA 200m record at SA Champs

JOHANNESBURG- 20-year-old sprinter Clarence Munyai broke world 400m record holder Wayde van Niekerk’s South African 200m record at the Tuks Stadium on Friday afternoon, clocking a fast time of 19.69 seconds.

The time was the 10th fastest time of all time, shaving off 0.15 off the 19.84 time set by van Niekerk in 2017.