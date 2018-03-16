Mpshe: No regrets about dropping Zuma charges
Mokotedi Mpshe was the acting National Prosecuting Authority head when he withdrew charges against Zuma in 2009.
JOHANNESBURG - The man who dropped corruption charges against former President Jacob Zuma says he doesn’t think he was wrong.
Mokotedi Mpshe was the acting National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head when he withdrew charges against Zuma in 2009.
This was after the former president made representations which included conversations that had been taped and allegedly showed a conspiracy against Zuma.
Mpshe, who is now an advocate in Pretoria, says he has no regrets.
“I made my decision given the prevailing circumstances at that stage. A person who makes a decision makes an informed decision as I did. And it does not mean that one who makes a decision and it gets turned later, he is to be condemned and to be found to have been completely wrong.”
LISTEN : Mpshe: I was not wrong to drop Zuma charges
Last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the 2009 decision by Mpshe to withdraw the criminal case against Zuma.
Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams on Friday announced that the NPA will reinstate fraud and corruption charges against former Zuma.
The former president spent nine years and more than R15 million of taxpayers’ money fighting against the fraud and corruption charges being re-instated.
It’s been two weeks since Abrahams confirmed that he was in a position to announce his decision on whether to prosecute Zuma.
At the start of this year, the national director appointed a team of five senior prosecutors to study the case docket and advise him on the way forward.
It’s understood more than 200 witnesses have confirmed their availability to testify in the case if needed.
